FDA collects 33 samples of edible oils from Marathwada

Campaign to find adulterated and low quality edible oil

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

Recently, the Nashik Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized edible oil worth crores of rupees from raids at different places. A large quantity of low quality and adulterated edible oil was seized in this operation. Against this backdrop, Aurangabad FDA has collected 33 samples of edible oil from various districts and sent them to the laboratory for testing.

Edible oil is sold in large quantities during the festival days. During this period, adulterated oil is also sold in the market. Hence the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in New Delhi ordered the FDA to take action against those selling adulterated oil.

Accordingly, the Aurangabad division of the FDA has also lodged a campaign. So far 33 samples from Marathwada have been taken for examination under this campaign. All these samples have been sent to the laboratory. If low-quality and adulterated edible oil is found, action will be taken against the concerned sellers, informed the FDA.

Report will come after 14 days

The FDA has launched a campaign in Marathwada from August 1. So far 33 samples have been collected from eight districts. The samples were sent to a laboratory notified by the FDA. The report of these samples will come within 14 days. If adulteration is found, action will be taken against the concerned seller. The campaign will continue till August 14, said Ajit Maitre, assistant commissioner, FDA.