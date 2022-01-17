FDA takes stock of self-testing kits in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) today swung into action and checked the stock of self-testing kits available with the distributors in the city. The officials instructed them to maintain records of buyers (including name, aadhar card number and mobile number) or they will have to face action.

It may be noted that the daily Lokmat launched a sting operation to expose that the self-testing kits are available in the city without sharing personal information or submitting any documents in the medical shops. Taking cognizance of the news, the FDA administration geared up for action.

The joint commissioner (FDA) Sanjay Kale said," We have reviewed the stock of self-testing kits available with the city's distributors. Presently the kits are available with five distributors. They have been instructed not to give the kit without taking aadhar card, mobile number of the buyer. If they fail to do so, the office would initiate strict action against them."

Meanwhile, the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha appealed to the citizens to inform the AMC, if the citizens are tested Covid positive through self-testing kits.