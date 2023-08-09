Fed up of husband's illicit relations married woman ends life in Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To get rid of harassment meted out by in-laws and illicit relations of her husband, a 31-year-old married woman committed suicide by consuming poison, at Ramainagar in Gangapur, recently.

She died while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 10 pm on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Ashwini Babasaheb Waghmare (31). Meanwhile, Gangapur police station has registered a case against four persons of the in-laws.

Ashwini’s husband was having an illicit relationship with a woman. On opposing, the in-laws started harassing and beating her frequently. To get rid of harassment and mental torture, Ashwini consumed poisonous liquid at her house in Ramainagar at 4 pm on July 29. She was rushed in critical condition to the sub-district hospital in Gangapur, but owing to her deteriorating health condition, she was shifted to GMCH after primary treatment. Since then she was undergoing treatment in GMCH, but breathed her last on Monday night during the treatment. Ashwini’s brother Pravin Sudam Khare lodged a complaint against the hubby and in-laws. Gangapur police have booked husband Babasaheb Ratan Waghmare, Ratan Waghmare, Malanbai Waghmare and one other woman (name not known). Further investigation is on.