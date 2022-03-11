Felicitation program and celebration of Women’s Day at ICSI

Aurangabad, March 11:

The meritorious students who passed the Company Secretary (CS) executive and CS professional examinations conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Aurangabad Chapter in December 2021 were felicitated in the presence of CS Sheetal Kumar Dak, senior CS of Aurangabad Chapter recently.

A programme on International Women’s day was also organised. Deepali Pathak, speaking on the topic of nutrition and diet, said that along with the study, physical and mental health is equally important. Proper diet and nutritious food lead to good and healthy human life. CS Rashmi Gangawal, enlightened on the topic ‘Overview of IBC’. CS Samrudhi Lunawat, chairperson of Aurangabad Chapter of ICSI, wished all the honored students a happy and bright future and delivered about the importance of women’s day. Students, parents and members of the management committee were present.