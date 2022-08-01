Female fetus found
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 1, 2022 09:25 PM 2022-08-01T21:25:01+5:30 2022-08-01T21:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 1:
A female fetus was found at Shishugruha, Ajmera Complex in Jyotinagar on July 31 evening. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station in this regard. A resident of Ajmera Complex, Vijay Rajale lodged a complaint in this regard.
Somebody left a one-day old female fetus on the gate of Shishugraha on July 31 at around 5.30 pm. The Osmanpura police are further investigating the case.