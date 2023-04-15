Female GP member beaten up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered against a father and son who abused and beat up a woman member of Ambelohal Gram Panchayat.

According to police, Suman Chormare, a GP member, along with her husband Bajirao Chormare was heading to a shop on April 11 around 9.45 am. Meanwhile, Dilip Bankar, husband of Sarpanch Bharti Bankar and son Bunty Bankar blocked the way of the couple and started arguing and abusing them over a work dispute. They later beat up the couple and left threatening to kill them. A case has been registered against father and son in the MIDC Waluj police station.