Female participants are higher than males

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of female participants is higher than male participants in this year’s four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) being hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu). The CYF was kicked off today. The director of the Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan gave this information.

Nearly 2,500 boys and girls and their team managers from 250 colleges of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv arrived on the campus. Dr Mustajeeb Khan said that the number of girl participants is 1300 while boys 1150. He said the strength of female participants is higher than males this year. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme.

The two videos giving information about the career and profile of actor Yogesh Shirsath and actress Anushka Sarkate were shown during the inaugural ceremony. The videos were made Dr Ganesh Shinde.

Campus flooded with young artists

Hundreds of young artists can be seen on the whole campus of the university since Wednesday morning. Some of them were seen preparing for the competitions while others were rehearsing.