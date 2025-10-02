‘Festival Market’ plan remains on paper

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

During major festivals such as Ganeshotsav, Raksha Bandhan, Dussehra, and Diwali, small vendors in the city traditionally set up temporary stalls on the main roads—wherever they can find space—to sell festive items. This practice has been going on for many years. However, for a city known as a tourism destination, such unorganised setups are seen as unsightly and cause severe traffic congestion.

To address this issue permanently, the municipal corporation had announced in October last year that ‘Festival Markets’ would be organised at seven open locations across the city. However, in the span of a year, no action has been taken to implement this plan.

Markets still on main roads

During Ganeshotsav, for instance, vendors set up stalls selling idols in areas such as Aurangpura, Gajanan Maharaj Temple, and TV Centre, directly on the main roads. Similar setups appear during Raksha Bandhan and Diwali as well.

The civic administration had acknowledged this issue and proposed dedicated ‘Festival Markets’ to be set up in seven identified locations. The idea was to offer vendors a designated space to sell their goods during festivals, allowing citizens to shop safely and comfortably.

Land ownership complications

While many open spaces in the city have been transferred to the municipal corporation, they technically belong to housing societies. The corporation only acts as a caretaker, and the right to use these lands still lies with the societies. The administration had stated it would search for suitable land in seven locations for the proposed markets—but no progress has been reported.

Ganeshotsav and Dussehra gone… still no market

Despite the conclusion of Ganeshotsav and Dussehra, not a single ‘Festival Market’ has been established. With Diwali fast approaching, there’s uncertainty about whether such a market will be implemented this year either. Officials from the municipal corporation estate section currently have no clear answer.

The municipal corporation had clarified that the goal was not revenue generation, but rather to ensure orderly, uninterrupted sales for vendors and better services for citizens. During non-festival periods, these spaces were to be used for exhibitions and public events.

Weekly market plan also fails

The corporation had also announced plans to organise weekly markets with the help of a private organization at several locations, including Ulkanagari Ground; Kargil Ground (Garkheda), Mitranagar, Samarthnagar (opposite the gym), in front of Chhatrapati College, behind the temple near Nakshtrawadi petrol pump; and Jawahar Colony – behind Trimurti Chowk vegetable market. However, this initiative also failed to receive any response or implementation.