Festival shoppy ends today in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The five-day Festival Shoppy exhibition, showcasing a wide range of household and home decor items, concludes today at St. Francis School Ground, Jalna Road. Open from 11 am to 9 pm, the event offers free entry and has drawn large crowds shopping for the New Year.

The exhibition features products such as water purifiers, solar systems, cookware, spices, Ayurvedic items, furniture, sarees, perfumes, and more. Renowned brands like B.G. Solar, Patanjali, Pitambari and Wagh Bakhri Tea are among the participants, with significant contributions from women entrepreneurs and small businesses. Organizer Meenal Mohadikar encouraged visitors to explore the stalls, calling the event “a celebration of innovation and quality.” With vibrant displays and food stalls, Festival Shoppy has become a must-visit for shoppers.