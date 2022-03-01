Field trip by Winchester School

Aurangabad, March 1:

Winchester International English School arranged a field trip for grades KG to X students to Shrushti Agro Tourism centre on Pune road. During the day, children enjoyed train ride, bullock cart ride, tractor ride and filed games. Everyone took a tour of the Agro Tourism centre, where they learned about the agricultural activities. Head of the school Dr Afsar Khan was also present. Rain dance was the most popular item of the day in which all the students, juniors and seniors got wet in artificial rain on the beats of thrilling music. Children enjoyed the day and captured the happy moments in their cameras.