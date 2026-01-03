Fifteen candidates to be accommodated on one EVM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For the municipal corporation elections, arrangements have been made to display the names of a minimum of 15 candidates on a single EVM machine. One button will be allotted for NOTA, while another will be kept as an end button, informed deputy commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe.

In Prabhag no. 26, the highest number of candidates 48 are in the fray. Up to 56 candidates can be accommodated on four EVM machines. Prabhag no. 12 has 17 candidates, where only two EVMs will be required. Similarly, Prabhag no. 10 has 19 candidates, and two EVMs will suffice there as well.

If the number of candidates is fewer, candidates from two different categories can be placed on a single EVM, with a gap separating the two categories and slips indicating the category of the other ward. Regardless of the number of EVMs used, there will be only one control unit, he added.