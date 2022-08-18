Fight for Maratha reservations will be the real tribute to Mete

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

“To continue the fight unless the Maratha community does not get its just right of reservation will be the real tribute to the departed leader Vinayak Mete”, opined the dignitaries addressing the condolence meeting here on Thursday. Activists and officials of various social and political organisations were present. The meeting was organised by Shivsangram Santhatana and Sakal Maratha Samaj at Chhatrapati College.

Chandrakant Bharat said, Mete was known for his fighting spirit. He was born in an ordinary farmers’ family. He was a committed labour leader and become MLA for six times. He always raised his voice in the assembly for Maratha reservation.

Manoj Gaike said, Mete was the only MLA who fought for the reservations for Marathas. His early demise is a severe blow to Maratha community.

Dr Kanchankumar Chate said, he was committed for the welfare of the common people. All the Maratha organisation should collectively continue the fight for Maratha reservations, which will be real tribute to Mete.

District president of Shivsangram Santhatana, Kishor Chavan demanded that Mete’s wife should be nominated for Legislative Council from the quota of 12 MLC of the governor and threatened to self-immolate himself, if the demand is not fulfilled.

Macchindra Devkar, Sumit Khambekar, Sanket Shetye, Dr Balaji Jadhav, Sachin Misal, Balasaheb Bhagnure, Appasaheb Kudhekar, Sunil Kotkar, Kishor Chavan and others were present.