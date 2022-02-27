File a charge of atrocity against Bornare

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

A BJP delegation in a statement handed to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday demanded that a case of atrocity should be registered against MLA Ramesh Bornare.

The statement said that Bornare and his family beat up his cousin and his wife last week. Bornare made his personal assistant to file an atrocity case against the woman. The woman then tried to lodge a complaint at the Vaijapur police station. However, the police detained them for three hours. Under Bornare's pressure, a case of atrocity was filed against the woman. The BJP delegation has demanded the governor to inquire into the matter and order the police to withdraw the charge of atrocity against the woman. The delegation comprised of BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, regional state secretary ST cell Jalindar Shendge, regional secretary Ravindra Yedke, Baban Narwade, Yogesh Danke and others.