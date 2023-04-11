File cheating case against former Jogeshwari sarpanch

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative action, the Gangapur tehsildar has issued a letter to the Waluj MIDC police station stating to file a case against the former sarpanch of Jogeshwari, Gajanan Bomble, on the charge of cheating the state government.

Two months ago, 13 members of Jogeshwari Group Grampanchayat, tabled a proposal of a no-confidence motion against the sitting sarpanch Bomble and deputy sarpanch Pravin Dubile. Later on, a special meeting was organised at the gram panchayat office, under the presidentship of tehsildar Satish Soni, to discuss the no-confidence motion, on February 16, 2023. In the meantime, Bomble played politics on the same day, and by organising a gram sabha meeting at Kamlapur, passed a resolution of dividing Jogeshwari Grampanchayat. Later on, three supporters of Bomble arrived to attend the special meeting to discuss on the no-confidence motion at the gram panchayat office. There was a huge chaos and heated discussion in the meeting. The proposal was passed with 13 members in favour of the proposal and three members against it. Accordingly, the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch have to step down from their posts.

However, Bomble to retain his seat appealed before the collector that he has not received the copy of the notice regarding the motion passed against him. Later on, the hearing was held at the collectorate and the elections of the new sarpanch and the deputy sarpanch got delayed.

The talathi S T Gaoli contacted the sarpanch Bomble to serve him the notice, but the latter told him that he is out of the station, therefore, the notice should be served to his relative Raju Tukaram More. Later on, Raju More contacted the talathi to receive the notice, but Raju More signed in the name of his deceased father Tukaram More as the receiver. However, when the inquiry was instigated against Bomble, the tactics came to light.

Tehsildar issues letter to police

The investigation against the former sarpanch revealed the politics he was playing to evade action against him and retain the post. Hence this proves that he has cheated the government. After learning about the investigation report, the tehsildar Soni issued a letter to the police on April 10. When contacted the police inspector Sandeep Gurme confirmed that the letter has been issued by the tehsildar stating to file an offence against the former sarpanch. “We will probe the matter and file the case against the former sarpanch,” said Gurme.