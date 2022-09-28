Files of essential works piling up in office of administrator

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Former office-bearers of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have expressed displeasure over the non-clearance of files proposing development works by the civic administration for the past couple of years.

As reported earlier, the AMC has stopped launching or undertaking of any new development works in the city for the past three years. The administration is just focussing on undertaking essential work in all the 115 wards of the city. Adding to the woes, many of these essential files sent to get final approval from the administrator are also lying unnoticed in large numbers.

The annual budget for the current financial year was announced by the AMC administration at the end of March. As per the budget, a revenue of Rs 1728 crore rupees will be deposited in the treasury, while the expenses will be Rs 1726 crore. The budget seems to remain on paper even after six months. As the expected money is not going to come in the safe, therefore, the civic administration has not taken any effort to prepare estimates of development works which have been included in the annual budget.

Besides, the drainage, water supply, streetlights etc works providing basic amenities are underway. The files of these works which had been sent for final approval to the higher up are catching dust on his table, alleged the former mayor Rasheed Mamu. It is expected that at least the files of essential works should be approved in a day’s time.

He mentioned that one employee’s son is battling for life in the hospital, but his file seeking advance is yet to be sanctioned. The study on each file is going on. Meanwhile, a restless is prevailing in the functioning of AMC due to the administrative regime. When contacted the AMC administrator to know his take, he refused to comment on the issue.

It is learnt that many important files were lying unapproved in the office of the administrator for the past two months. The files were piled up on the table. However, two days ago, a few selected files have been sanctioned and sent to the concerned sections. The remaining files continue to catch dust in the civic chief’s office.