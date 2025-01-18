Film Festival concludes Today with Eminent Guests

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival, which showcases some of the finest films from across the globe to cinephiles in Marathwada, will conclude on Sunday at 5.30 pm at Prozone Mall in the presence of prominent personalities. Renowned filmmaker Farah Khan will be the star attraction of the event.

The closing ceremony will also be graced by Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, director Ashutosh Gowariker, Dhananjay Savalkar (Joint Managing Director of the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation), Ankushrao Kadam (Chancellor of MGM University), Festival Committee Chairman Nandkishore Kagliwal, Festival Director Sunil Sukthankar, Executive Director Chandrakant Kulkarni, and Nilesh Raut, among others.

Films to Watch on Sunday

"Otta" by Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty will be screened at noon.

"Phool Ka Chhand," a documentary on Kumar Gandharva, will be shown at 1.45 pm.

A Masterclass by Farah Khan is scheduled for 3.30 pm.

The festival will conclude with the screening of "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" by director Mohammad Rasool at 9 pm.