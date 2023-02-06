Final hearing on sensational Sanket Kulkarni murder case tomorrow

Aurangabad

The final hearing of the sensational Sanket Kulkarni murder case will be held in the district and sessions court of Judge D H Keluskar will be held on February 7 and 8.

Special government prosecutor Ujjawal Nikam will appear for prosecution. District government prosecutor Avinash Deshpande and Adv Siddharth Wagh will assist him.

ADv Rajesh Kale, Adv Nilesh Ghanekar and Adv Bhale will appear on behalf of the accused. Until now, the statements of more than 20 witnesses have been registered.

What was the case?

Sanket Sanjay Kulkarni, a resident of Pathri was studying in 12th standard in the city. He was murdered by running car on him near Kamgar Chowk for five to six times. The case had created sensation in the city. The accused along with his accomplices fled from the scene after the murder. Sanket’s friends took him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. His friend Vijay Wagh lodged a complaint with the police. The police then arrested the main accused Sanket Jaybhaye, his accomplices Sanket Mache, Vijay Jok and Umar patel. The government appointed Adv Nikam on this case.