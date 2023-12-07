Final interviews for VC post to be held on Dec 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The final interviews for the post of vice-chancellor Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will be conducted on December 19.

It may be noted the office of the Governor and chancellor of universities formed a Search Committee to appoint a new VC as the tenure of the current VC Dr Pramod Yeole will end on December 31.

More than 100 candidates from different parts of the State and country applied for the post. After scrutiny, the Search Committee held the interviews of 20 candidates on November 29.

It recommended five names to Governor Ramesh Bais in a sealed packet for the final selection. Raj Bhavan office sent an email to the five candidates for the final interviews on Wednesday. The name of the new VC is likely to be announced in the last week of the current month.

Probably Dr Vilas Kharat, Dr Sanjay Dhole, and Dr Jyoti Jadhav are among the five candidates.

Possibility of out of M’wada

Taking into the past experience, the university is likely to get the next VC from out of the Marathwada region. There were two aspirants Bamu, but, they did not get a place in the list of five candidates selected for the final interviews.

No female VC in varsity history

Principal of Milind College S R Dongarkeri was the first VC of Bamu while Dr Pramod Yeole is the 16th VC. No female candidate was appointed the VC of this university during its 66-year history. Two candidates applied for the post while Dr Jyoti Jadhav, one of them found place in the final five aspirants.