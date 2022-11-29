Final list of candidates for Senate 2nd phase, Academic Council elections released

Aurangabad: A total of 73 candidates withdrew their nomination papers from the Senate and Academic Council elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Sunday. The final list of candidates after the withdrawal of nomination papers was displayed this evening.

The election for the four collegiums of the Senate is being held in the second phase.

A total of 80 candidates filed nominations for the 10 seats of the College Teachers Collegium. A total of 42 candidates withdrew their nominations today leaving 38 in the fray.

Similarly, 13 nomination papers were filed for six seats of the Management Representatives collegium. Of them, three candidates withdrew their nomination papers. There are 10 candidates from Principal Collegium and nine candidates from the University Teachers collegium who are in the fray. A total of 20 candidates are counting election in Academic Council elections.