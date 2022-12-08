Final merit list of B Pharmacy released

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the schedule of the pharmacy undergraduate degree course on Wednesday.

The final merit list of Pharmacy was released for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round. The aspirants can fill option form through their login up to December 10.

There are 87 colleges of B Pharmacy in Marathwada with 6,850 seats.

A total of 12,357 candidates have applied for admission from the region. This means two candidates will compete for one seat. Nearly 60,000 youths have applied for admissions across the State.

The admission process was disturbed because of the delay in the inspection of Pharmacy colleges. After the allotment of a seat on December 13, the aspirants will be able to confirm their admission by reporting to the college between December 14 and 16.

The vacant seats for the second CAP round will be announced on December 17.

The candidates will be able to submit the grievance from December 18 to 20. The seats will be allotted provisionally on December 22.

Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm the admission between December 23 and 26. The third CAP round will commence on December 27. The regular classes for Pharmacy colleges will also start on December 27.