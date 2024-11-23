Final rounds flip, Save’s grip!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mahayuti BJP’s candidate Atul Save achieved a hat-trick victory in the 109-Aurangabad East constituency, narrowly defeating AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel by just 2,161 votes, a margin of 1%. The contest was fiercely fought, with Save securing the lead in only three rounds during the vote-counting process.

The race in Aurangabad East kept election watchers on edge, with dramatic shifts in leads as vote counting progressed. Atul Save ultimately secured victory with 93,274 votes, capturing 43.07% of the total vote share. The postal voting of Save is 803 nearly double fo the Jaleel. In comparison, Imtiaz Jaleel followed closely with 91,113 votes, securing 42.07%. Jaleel led through most of the morning counting rounds. However, Save surged ahead in the final three rounds, securing a narrow win and achieving a hat-trick victory in the constituency. The slim margin underscored the fierce competition between BJP and AIMIM. Other candidates received significantly less support. Indian National Congress’ Lahu Hanmantrao Shewale managed 5.8% of the votes, while the Samajwadi Party's Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed garnered 2.74%. This victory in Aurangabad East is part of BJP's broader success in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The BJP-led Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) has achieved a commanding overall win, leading in the majority of constituencies across the state. The result bolsters the BJP's position in Maharashtra and highlights its growing influence in critical constituencies like Aurangabad East.