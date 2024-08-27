Finally, 111 Asst Professors appointed in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Finally, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) appointed 111 Assistant Professors on a contract basis to reduce the burden of teaching staff.

It may be noted there are 289 posts of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors in 55 postgraduate departments. Nearly 60 per cent posts of teachers fell vacant during the 12 years. The recruitment of full-time teaching staff could not be held for one or another reasons. This was affecting teaching in the departments.

The university administrated invited online application forms in the prescribed format from eligible candidates for the posts. The scrutiny process of the application form was completed in June. More than 1200 candidates applied for the 117 posts for 64 courses in the different departments of Bamu on the city campus and Dharashiv sub-centre.

The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) was conducted online in the different shifts on July 13 and 14 while the result of the written examination was made available within a week.

The interviews of the candidates were held between August 7 and 10. A total of 111 candidates were selected on an 11th-month contract as Assistant Professors.

The list of selected candidates was released last week. Those who were selected were asked to sign an agreement of 11 months. Each of the selected Assistant Professors will get a Rs 32,000 monthly salary. Since this is a contractual post, the university will have to use fund from its coffers.

The assistant professors were recruitment for the 55 departments which included Marathi, Hindi, English, Foreign Language, Urdu, Pali and Buddhism, Dramatics, History, Economics, Political Science, Chemistry, Law, Management Science, Education, Forensic Science and Santpith