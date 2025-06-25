Finally, fringe areas transferred to CSMRDA

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:

The State Government has aboragated Cidco’s responsibility of planning in the fringe area, Waluj Mahanagar 1, 2, and 4.

A notification was issued on Wednesday stating that it was decided to transfer the 15,000 hectares of land in 26 villages, including the 1, 2, and 4 metropolitan fringe areas of Waluj, to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (CSMRDA).

Cidco which was established as a special authority for 26 villages in 2006, planned 15,000 hectares of land with reservation for the facilities of 3 lakh citizens. It was hoped that the citizens would get the benefits of the plan by 2020. However, that did not happen.

Meanwhile, the Development Authority will have to plan 339 villages including the 313 villages of the previous and 26 villages of Cidco.

Names of villages

Satara-Deolai villages are under the limits of Municipal Corporation while Balapur, Gandheli, Jhalta, Sundarwadi, Hirapur, Fatehpur, Rampur, Sultanpur, Kachighati, Malharpur, Mandki, Gopalpur, Pisadevi, Krishnapur, Tuljapur, Sawngi, Ashrafpur, Islampur, Ohar, Jatwada, Daulatpur, Bagtalav, Sahjatpur, Gevrai, Gevrai Tanda and Antapur villages have been transferred to the authority. Sundarwadi gut no. 9 and 10 were excluded from it.

17 villages from Phulambri constituency

I am grateful to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for taking the decision to transfer the fringe area to the Authority. A representation was given to the Chief Minister in March 2025. There are 17 out of 26 villages in the fringe areas of Phulambri Constituency. Those villages will be developed in a planned manner in the future.

(Anuradha Chavan, MLA)

Cidco collected Rs 90 crore in tax

The tax of Rs 90 crore collected by Cidco will be distributed as per the Government's instructions. The Authority will be responsible for the services and facilities of 26 villages of fringe areas and Waluj Mahanagar 1, 2 and 4.

(Ashutosh Uikey, Chief Planner, Cidco)

Authority's office by August 15

From now on, there will be only one town planning agency in the city, namely the Municipal Corporation while out of the city limits, CSMRDA, MIDC and AURIC will be agencies. The new office of the Authority will be opened on Station Road by August 15.

(Jitendra Papalkar, Divisional Commissioner)

Approved Cidco’s plan

The Government has approved the development plan for the fringe area of 26 villages prepared by Cidco two months ago. The future planning of 26 villages will be done according to that plan.

(Harshal Baviskar, Metropolitan Planner)