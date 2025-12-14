Finally, my steps stopped at Shivaji Maharaj – Vishwas Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior novelist Dr Vishwas Patil shared insights from his literary journey at the Pralhad Abhyankar Memorial Lecture Series, organized by Marathwada Yuva Vikas Mandal at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir. Speaking on “Me and My Literature,” Dr. Patil said, “I have read many books, but ultimately my steps led me to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Had he lived ten more years, we would have seen him riding horses even along the Thames in London, as he did along the Krishna and Koyna.”

Dr. Patil reflected on Shivaji Maharaj’s extraordinary bravery in an era without modern conveniences, urging everyone to learn about his unmatched valor. He recalled writing the historical novel Panipat at just 28, inspired by the landscapes of his village, with Panhala on one side and Vishalgad on the other. Discussing the Battle of Panipat, he emphasized that it represents pride, not defeat, noting that Ahmad Shah Abdali left India without looking back. Following the suggestion of then Prime Minister Narsinghrao, the novel was translated into Hindi. Dr Patil also shared memorable experiences, including receiving a call from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after his novel Mahanayak, and witnessing emotional tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during a Japan tour. Prominent literary figures Rekha Baijal and Narhari Shivpure attended the lecture. BJP leader Vinod Tawde will deliver the next session on Monday.