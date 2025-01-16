Finance Co. personnel siphons off Rs 8 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two company employees collected loans from the company's customers, but instead of depositing the money into the company’s account, they spent it on themselves. The accused have been identified as Subhash Swaroopchand Jonwal and Shyam Eknath Mandpe. A case has been registered against them at the Pundaliknagar police station.

The scam came to light at Bharat Finance Inclusion Company. According to a complaint filed by the company's branch manager, Vijay Pawar, between January and December 2023, the accused Subhash and Shyam were responsible for collecting loan instalments from 60 borrowers who had taken loans from the company. However, the two of them embezzled a sum of Rs 7.78 lakh from the amount collected and fled. PSI Arjun Raut is investigating the case.