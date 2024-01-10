Finance minister reviews development proposals of Marathwada online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state finance minister Ajit Pawar today (January 10) has held an online meeting and reviewed the development proposals (and the budget) tabled for approval and plan the budget for the year 2024-25.

There are eight districts in Marathwada. Hence the demand of Rs 4,722 crore has been made to him. However, the financial limit of the state government has been restricted to Rs 2653 crore.

The minister held online meetings of eight districts of Marathwada and five districts of North Maharashtra (total 13 districts). Meanwhile, the conduct of the online meeting regarding the planning has disappointed many of them today.

During the interaction, the minister hinted to the officials that the code of conduct for Lok Sabha election is likely to be implemented in March. Hence he suggested making the demand for funds which could be spent by them by March. He suggested the proposals regarding developments of pilgrimage centres and spiritual places would get immediate approvals.

The guardian ministers of various districts (name in bracket) who attended the meeting included Girish Mahajan (of Nanded, Latur and Dhule), Dhananjay Munde (Beed), Tanaji Sawant (Dharashiv), Sandeepan Bhumre (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Abdul Sattar (Hingoli), Atul Save (Jalna) and Sanjay Bansode (Parbhani) along with the divisional commissioners, district collectors and other key officers were present in the online meeting.

Box

First use funds granted under other schemes: Pawar

The finance minister Ajit Pawar said, “There are a large number of tehsils and few districts from Marathwada that are lagging behind in the Human Development Index (HDI). Hence first use the funds received under various schemes of the State Government and NITI Ayog for removing the backwardness of the region. Later on, utilise the District Planning Committee (DPC) funds as per the need of the district and as per the recommendations of the public representatives. The funds sanctioned in the current year was expected to be spent till todate. Hence the provision of funds will be announced later.”

Box

Peeping in the past

Year................Demand.....................Budget Provision?

2021-22..........Rs 3,000 crore........Rs 2,605 crore

2022-23..........Rs 4,000 crore........Rs 2,945 crore

2023-24..........Rs 4,718 crore........Rs 3,500 crore

Box

Demand for funds provision

District............Demand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- Rs 1,000 crore

Jalna - Rs 423 crore

Parbhani - Rs 684 crore

Hingoli - Rs 338 crore

Beed- Rs 540 crore

Dharashiv- Rs 587 crore

Latur- Rs 523 crore and

Nanded- Rs 623 crore

Total - Rs 4,722 crore