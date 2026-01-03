Financial Intelligence unit set up to curb economic fraud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To prevent financial fraud and protect citizens from economic offences, the city police have constituted a Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) at the police commissionerate level. The unit will collect confidential inputs on individuals, companies, banks, financial institutions and agencies involved in fraudulent activities, while also conducting ground-level awareness drives, lectures and discussions to educate citizens. The FIU has been formed on the directions of police commissioner Pravin Pawar and comprises one police sub-inspector and two constables from the economic offences wing. The unit will function under the supervision of DCP (crime) Ratnakar Navale, ACP Ashok Rajput, and police inspector Sambhaji Pawar. Citizens can report suspicious investment schemes to PSI Sachin Deshmukh on 9511620616 or WhatsApp 9226514016.