‘Financial Literacy’ workshop held in YBCCP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Government of India and Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP) jointly organised a workshop on 'Financial Literacy' at the college recently, as an initiative of ‘MYbharat. The objective was to empower students with financial knowledge and skills.

The expert speakers for the workshop Vaibhav Darware (Development Officer, ICICI Foundation) and Abhay Shah (director, LifeMap Finserv) enlightened the students with financial management, savings, investments and credit for building a secure financial future and contribution to the development of nation.

Dr Mazahar Farooqui (Principal, Maulana Azad College) was the guest of honour while Dr Abubakar Salam Bawazir (Vice Principal), Dr Santosh Mokale and coordinator of the workshop Dr Swaroop Lahoti graced the inaugural function. More than 300 students and staff delegates attended the programme and registered on MYbharat, the portal of the Government of India.