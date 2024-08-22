Find your perfect home at the Lokmat Property Show

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The coming time is considered the best for buying a house, shop and office.

If you want to buy a property in developing cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune and Mumbai or if you wish to make an investment, then your wait will end soon. A three-day Lokmat Property Show-2024 will be kicked off on August 30.

Significantly, the dream of thousands of people to have a home has been fulfilled through this property exhibition which will continue up to September 1. Now, it is a golden opportunity to fulfil your dream.

Presented by Shakti Lifespaces while Associate Partner of Lokmat Property Show is Suvidha Signature. The show has been supported by 'Bhaishree Realty' and 'Viyaan Realty'.

Since the property show will be held before Ganeshotsav, you will get sufficient time in Ganeshotsav, Dussehra and Diwali festivals to buy a house. You can even go to live in your own house during this festival season.

There will be three types of properties available for purchasing properties. They are housing projects which have been completed, which are in the final stage of construction or the new project, the groundbreaking ceremony which will be conducted now.

The visitors will get detailed information about more than 100 housing projects, and commercial projects of prominent builders and developers of the city, which is the capital of tourism.

Also, the visitors will be given information about housing projects in Pune, the education hub and Mumbai, which is the financial capital of the country.

Lokmat has provided you with an opportunity to find a home under one roof. For more information, one should visit the link (https://bit.ly/4dudfcb). If you answer the questions given on the link, such facilities will be provided at the exhibition.

Box

Opportunity to win silver coin

A lucky customer will be selected through a lucky draw from among the visitors of the Property Show. The lucky winners will get a silver coin from the gift partner 'Chandukaka Saraf Jewellers'.

Box

Golden opportunity for builders

--'Lokmat Property Show' is the famous property exhibition of Marathwada. Visitors come here not only from Marathwada but also from Khandesh and Ahmednagar to buy houses.

--Hundreds of prospective home buyers visit the exhibition in one place. It is a golden opportunity to reach a maximum number of customers in one place through booking a stall in this exhibition for business growth.

--For more information, one may contact Ajay Joshi on mobile (9850402800).

Box

Venue & schedule of property exhibition

--The property show will be organised at a hall of Lokmat Bhavan on Jalna Road

--The exhibition will remain open from 10 am to 8.30 pm

-- All will have entry through the rear gate of Lokmat

--Vehicle parking and entry is free.