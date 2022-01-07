Fine of Rs 10,000 imposed for unauthorized gathering

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

The municipal council has started taking action against those violating the covid protocols in the city. A team of the chief officer sealed the hall on Friday after finding unauthorized and unmasked people in the hall and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the organizers.

Phulambri municipal council has started implementing strict measures against the growing numbers of omicron patients. Chief officer Nanda Gaikwad along with the staff visited several shops and crowded places in the city. Sominath Kapase had organized a business event near the bus stand. Around 150 people were present in one hall without masks. No permission was given for the event. The organizer was fined Rs 10,000 and the hall was also sealed by the squad. Seven persons without masks in a mobile shop were fined Rs 500 each. The sudden action taken by the administration has created a stir among the citizens.