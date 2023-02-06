UP Legislative Assembly Speaker condoles demise of ANI's Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor

Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Satish Mahana on Sunday condoled the demise of ANI's Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

"Honorable Speaker Vidhansabha Shri Satish Mahana ji expressed his deep condolence for the passing away ofChief Operating Officer Mr Surinder Kapoor. While wishing peace to the departed soul, the Speaker expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members," the official statement said.

Bharatiya Janata Party's State President Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary and State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh have also expressed deep condolence on the demise of Surinder Kapoor.

UP CM Yogi Adiyanath has also expressed condolences.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Surinder Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer of ANI. Praying for the peace of the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," the official statement from the Uttar Pradesh government read.

Part of the agency's founding team, Surinder Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. He was 70.

Surinder Kapoor was born on February 20, 1952. Deeply involved in work, he came to the office on Saturday.

He had worked withChairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.

Paying her tributes,Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash said Surinder Kapoor's demise was a deep loss to ANI.

She said in a tweet that he was mentor to many journalists and cameramen.

"A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti," she said.Surinder Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also condoled the demise of ANI's chief operating officer and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

"Received the very sad news of the demise of Surinder Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer of news agency ANI. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear with this loss. Om Shanti," Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also mourned the untimely demise of Kapoor.

In his condolence message, the Himachal chief minister said, "The void created by his death will be difficult to fill. Surinder Kapoor was associated withsince long and played a pivotal role in strengthening the media house."

( With inputs from ANI )

