Fire at an engineering company in Waluj

Entrepreneur Santosh Jagtap sustains burn injuries

Aurangabad, May 4:

A fire broke out at Renuka Engineering in M-Sector of Waluj MIDC on Wednesday evening. Entrepreneur Santosh Jagtap sustained burn injuries. The fire caused an estimated loss of Rs 2 lakh.

Jagtap and Sandeep Kumar had gone to extinguish the fire as smoke and flames were suddenly coming out of the company's electrical box. Suddenly, a fire broke out and Jagtap's clothes caught fire. Workers from a nearby company passed this information to the Waluj fire brigade. Azhar Syed, Syed Aleem and others who were present at the scene rushed Jagtap to a private hospital for treatment.

Fire officials AS Vasankar, RS Phulare, PS Patil, SS Ambhore, AS Gudkhule, NS Gudukhule managed to control the fire within half an hour. Preliminary estimates put the damage at around Rs 2 lakh, including machinery and other materials, but the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.