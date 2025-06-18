Fire breaks out at Maliwada container depot; three containers and a large crane gutted
A major fire broke out at the railway container depot in Maliwada area on Wednesday night, damaging three containers and a large crane, the fire department has confirmed.
The fire was reported around 8.30 pm to the Padampura Fire Station. Fire officers Ashok Khandekar and Sanjay Kulkarni immediately rushed to the spot with a team. Two fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by fuel stored at the depot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.