Fire breaks out near Buddha caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out on the mountain near the Buddha Caves on Sunday evening, creating challenges for the fire department due to its high elevation.

The road from Begumpura reaches the second section of the Buddha Caves, where caves 6 to 10 are located. The fire was seen above caves 9 and 10. Residents from Begumpura and nearby areas noticed the blaze from afar and informed the fire department.

Duty Incharge Laxman Kolhe, along with a fire truck, four firemen and a driver reached the spot. However, the steep mountain made it impossible to spray water, and the wind caused the fire to spread further. Some individuals climbed the mountain to control the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Photo: Fire on the mountain near Buddha Caves on Sunday evening.