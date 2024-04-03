Fire department left out in the drone deal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city fire department has been left out of a supposedly unique initiative by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). The programme, announced last June, promised to utilize drones for quicker response to fire emergencies.

Five drones were purchased specifically under the Smart City initiative, raising hopes for improved fire management. However, none of these drones have been allocated to the fire department.

The city grapples with 800-1000 fire incidents annually, resulting in significant property damage and even casualties. The prompt assessment of a fire's scale through drones could significantly improve response times and resource allocation.

While the CSMC emphasized the drones role in minimizing property damage and saving lives, the reality paints a different picture. Sources reveal three drones have been given to police stations for monitoring law and order situations, leaving the remaining two with the Smart City department itself.

According to sources, despite a year passing since the announcement, the fire department remains bereft of these potentially life-saving tools. The department continues to rely on traditional methods, often arriving at fire scenes only to assess the damage after the fire.