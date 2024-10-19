Fire erupts at Diwali snacks business

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out at a home-based Diwali snacks business on the ground floor due to a gas leak from a pipe, igniting a cylinder. Fire officials said a major accident was avoided as the fire was controlled in time.

Devchand Patni’s three-story house in SB Colony houses a small business called "Chintamani." Eight large stoves connected to a household cylinder leaked gas at 3 pm on Saturday, causing one cylinder to catch fire while preparing chakli. People rushed outside as the fire broke out. Firefighters DR Gangavane, Suraj Rathod, Sandeep Chavan, Deepak Gadekar, Sangram More, Ajinkya Bhagat, Trimbak Sawant and Kishor Koli controlled the fire with water and moved the leaking cylinder to a safe location.

Gas leak inquiry

A gas leak occurred near the main valve in the kitchen area, where three gas cylinders were connected to the main pipe supplying gas to the stoves. No fire safety measures or equipment were in place. Fire officials said Patni has been called for an inquiry and possesses all required permits and documents.

Fire near schools

Patni’s house shares a protective wall with Sharda Mandir School. Thousands of students were present at the nearby A. Kr. Waghmare School when the fire occurred. Large amounts of oil, ghee, and cylinders were at the scene. The fire was controlled in time, avoiding a major disaster.