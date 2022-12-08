Fire in three small scale units in Chikalthana MIDC

Damage more than Rs 12 lakhs

Aurangabad: A fire broke out in three small scale industries on Kalagram road in Chikalthana MIDC due to a short circuit on Wednesday morning. Chikalthana fire department officials immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, avoiding major damage. The police estimated that the total loss of the three companies was more than Rs 12 lakh.

According to the police, the small scale industry Global Electrical Services of Nandkishore Pathade (Kisan Park, Pisadevi road) caught fire at around 4 am due to a short circuit. The fire reached neighboring companies Shivkrishna Industries of Vitthal Gore and GM Enterprises of Gangadhar Vahtule. The fire gutted the office of Global Electrical Company along with furniture, while the tarpaulin roofs of the remaining two companies caught fire. Gore informed Nandkishore Pathade about the fire and also informed the fire brigade. The Chikalthana fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The damage to Global Electrical is estimated to be of Rs 10 lakhs, while the other two companies have estimated a loss of Rs 1 lakh each. After receiving the information, MIDC Cidco police station PSI Atmaram Ghuge and others rushed to the spot. A case has been registered in the MIDC Cidco police station. PSI Satish Jogas is investigating the case.