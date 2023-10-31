Firecracker market to be held at Karnapura ground

Market shifted from Ayodhyanagar due to religious programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The firecracker market in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be held at Karnapura ground this year instead of Ayodhyanagari ground due to a religious programme being organized at the latter venue.

The firecracker market association has applied to the police administration for permission to set up 70 shops at the Karnapura ground parking lot. The market is expected to start 10 days before Diwali.

The firecracker market association had initially requested the police administration to allow them to set up the market at the Ayodhyanagar ground, but the request was denied due to the religious programme.

The association has assured the police administration that they will take all necessary safety measures to prevent accidents at the market. A minimum distance of 3 meters will be maintained between two shops and fire cylinders and drums filled with water will be placed in front of each shop. The fire brigade will also have a permanent fire tender and water tanker in the market. Security arrangements will also be in place.

All safety arrangements in place

Gopal Kulkarni, president of the firecracker market association, said that they are happy to have been given permission to set up the market at Karnapura ground. He said that they will take all necessary safety measures to prevent accidents and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.