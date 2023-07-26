Firing on youth over personal enmity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A violent incident occurred in Ranjangaon on Tuesday night as an enraged youth fired bullets through a countrymade pistol at his distant relative over personal enmity. The victim narrowly escaped, but sustained a knee injury from a bullet that went through a shutter. The attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle after committing the crime.

The incident was reportedly sparked by the elopement of Shravan Suresh Pimpale (25, Naitale in Niphad tehsil) with Deepali Anil Kale, who later on got married. However, the families of the couple were not on good terms, leading to arguments and clashes, since then. On the night of the incident, Shravan called Deepali’s cousin Dharam on the phone and argued with him, before arriving at the scene with an accomplice on a motorcycle.

Dharam’s brother Arjun Kale, sister Rohini, sister-in-law Divya and his mother were sitting and chatting with each other on the raised plinth (oata) situated in front of the house.

Shravan then proceeded to fire shots at the Kale family members, one of which hit Arjun Kale in the knee, causing severe bleeding. Kale family members then called the police on 112 for help.

The Waluj MIDC police were alerted and arrived at the scene, taking Arjun to a government hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet. Meanwhile, the attackers fled the scene. A case has been registered against Shravan and his accomplice, with investigations being carried out by Avinash Aghav. It has been reported that Shravan is a hardcore criminal with a history of offences such as looting, escaping from police custody, and house-breaking theft in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. He had been released on bail just 15 days prior to the incident.