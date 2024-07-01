First crime of exploitation; crimes of 13 non-cognizable offences registered under new laws

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) - have commenced across the country from Monday. With the previous Indian Penal Code (IPC) being well-memorised, police officials faced some confusion while taking action under the new laws on Monday.

In each station, police officers appeared in the role of students, asking seniors and each other for clarification, flipping through the pages of the new law books, and cross-checking twice before completing the process of filing a crime online.

In 2023, the announcement of the three new codes—BNS, BNSS, and BSA—was made. Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar said that 100 percent of the police in the city have completed training on these new codes.

13 Non-Cognizable and 1 Cognizable Offence Recorded

By evening, 13 non-cognizable and one cognizable offence had been registered under the new codes in the city. These have been included in the online process. For the past eight days, city police have been practicing this on an experimental basis, resulting in fewer difficulties, said the officials. Besides, awareness was raised in each police station's jurisdiction.

First Crime: Rape

The first crime under the new code in the city was registered at MIDC Cidco Police Station, involving rape. A 30-year-old woman in the Chikalthana Area was brutally beaten and raped by an unknown assailant. At 5.48 am, this crime was registered under sections 64, 115(2), and 351(2)/(3) of BNS-2023.

First Non-Cognizable Offence at Cidco Station

A total of 13 non-cognizable offences were recorded in the city under the new code. The first non-cognizable offence was a brawl between two groups at 4 am, registered at Cidco Police Station.

Careful examination of laws during action

In the morning, nearly two hours were spent addressing issues while filing crimes online, but these were resolved shortly. At the table of the station officer, guidance booklets from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) and new legal books were seen.

To avoid mistakes, station officers were instructed to consult senior officers before filing a crime for the next few days.

Understand the new laws through App

For more information on the new laws, citizens can download the NCRB Sankalan of New Criminal Laws app. This app provides detailed information on all three new laws, comparisons with old laws, and comprehensive insights into the new laws.