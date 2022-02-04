First round of the PG course admissions begins

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

The first round of the centre and state quotas for the PG courses - 2021 in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has begun. The admissions of the students are confirmed after verification of the original documents.

There are 163 seats available for the PG courses in GMCH, which included 87 from the all-India quota. In all, 28 students confirmed their admission from this quota, but 13 of them went to other institutes due to which 15 admissions are confirmed.

Out of the 84 seats from the state quota, 79 students took admissions in the first round while 5 seats are still vacant.Similarly, there are 200 MBBS seats in GMCH and the admission process began on February 1 for centre and state quotas. The original documents of the students are being checked in the Mahatma Gandhi Hall here.

Under the guidance of deputy dean Dr Siraz Baig a team of doctors including Dr Kapileshwar Chaudhary, Dr Vinod Mundada, Dr Pratibha Deshmukh, Dr Kedar Joshi, Dr Shazia Anjum, Mahesh Gavade and others are implementing the admission process.