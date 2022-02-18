First statue of Shivaji Maharaj inspired citizens for 35 years

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17

The first equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the city was unveiled at Kranti Chowk on May 21, 1983.

The statue inspired citizens for 35 years. The old statue was removed in March 2018 to replace it with a new one. Now, a new equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been erected at the same place. On this occasion, senior citizens remembered the historic moment of unveiling the first statue.

Took 21 years for first statue

Although the statue was unveiled in 1983, efforts had begun from 1962 for the statue. A meeting was held in 1981 under the chairmanship of the then rural development minister Baburao Kale. It was decided that the work of erecting the statue Shivaji Maharaj should be undertaken jointly by the Zilla Parishad and the muncipal council.

Alaf Khan became first committee prez

Ashvarudh Shivchhatrapati Sarvapakshiya Samiti was established in 1981. The chairman of this committee was the then mayor Alaf Khan. Secretary Arun Mugdiya, Keshavrao Autade, Sahebrao Patil Dongaonkar, Prakash Mugdiya, Prithviraj Pawar, Ashok Shah and others were the members of the committee.

About first statue

1) Mumbai-based sculptor S D Sathe made the first equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

2) The statue was 15 feet high and 5 feet wide.

3) The statue was brought to the city on May 9, 1983 by a truck from Mumbai.

4) The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled on May 21, 1983.