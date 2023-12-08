First sterilization surgery in civil hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the first time, sterilization surgery was successfully performed on a male at the district civil hospital in Chikalthana on Thursday. The administration said that this type of surgery was performed for the first time after the establishment of the hospital.

According to doctors, men are not ready for family planning despite repeated public awareness. Men still fear permanent infertility. However, a man who had two daughters, contacted the hospital a few days ago. The administration then operated on him using state-of-the-art technology. The surgery was performed by a team of Dr Sadhan Raut, Dr Ashwin Patil, Dr Vaishali Jadhav and others under the guidance of civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle and additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf.