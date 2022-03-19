Fitness trainer kidnapped, detained

Aurangabad, March 19:

Four persons kidnapped a gym trainer demanding to work as a bodyguard for them instead of the fitness trainer and detained in a room in Indiranagar on March 16. The accused have been identified as Shaikh Ashfaq Shaikh Babu, Syed Khwaja Bin, Salman and Tipu.

Police said, complainant Syed Zuber Syed Aziz (25, Misbah Colony, Padegaon) was working for the accused as a bodyguard earlier. Later he left the job and worked as a fitness trainer in a gym on Jalna Road.

On March 16, the accused went to the gym in the morning and asked Zuber to leave his job as a fitness trainer and work for them as a bodyguard again. However, Zuber refused their offer and they severely beat him. They then took him to Indiranagar and detained him in a room.

The next day, Zuber lodged a complaint against the accused with Kranti Chowk police station. The police are further investigating the case.