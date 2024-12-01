Five arrested for plot seizure, robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar

A case has been registered against five individuals for assaulting and robbing the owner of a plot in the Shekhapur area. The incident took place when the accused tried to seize the plot.

The victim, Suresh Omkar Bankar (40, Bankarwadi, Gangapur), lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police, stating that the accused attacked him with sticks and a fighter and forcibly took his mobile phone and cash.

Suresh Bankar (Krishnanagar, Sheikhapur) had purchased a 1200-sq.ft plot in Group No. 5 from Mohammad Iqbal Mohammad Ramzan on July 23. After the legal registration of the plot, Iqbal began construction. Iqbal was informed by the construction workers that a group of men and women armed with sticks and a fighter had arrived at the plot, threatening the workers and demanding that the plot be vacated on Saturday around 2 pm. Upon hearing this, Iqbal immediately rushed to the spot and noticed that the assailants had caused damage to their vehicle and fled toward the police station. By the time Iqbal reached the station, the accused were already present there. Iqbal informed the police and a case was registered based on his complaint. The accused include Amit Singh, Anil Singh (33, Padgaon), Prashant Waghmare (35, Railway Station Quarter No. 89), Siddharth Wankhede (42, Nandanvan Colony), Jaya Misal (35), and Kamal Jadhav (56, Takshashila Nagar, Old Modha). The accused allegedly forcibly took two mobile phones, car keys and Rs 2000 in cash from construction worker Jagdish Shelar. They also assaulted him and damaged their own vehicle. Further investigation into the case is being conducted by PSI Raghvendra Kakad.