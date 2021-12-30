Five arrested in counterfeit currency case get PC

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

The judicial magistrate (first class) B D Tare remanded the five accused arrested in counterfeit currency case in the police custody till January 3, 2022.

It may be noted that Pundliknagar police arrested Raghunath Chaindas Dhawalpure, Dadarao Popatrao Gavande, Akshay Annasaheb Padul, Nitin Kalyanrao Chaudhary and Samran alias Lucky Rashid Shaikh on Wednesday for manufacturing fake currencies. They were produced before the court on Thursday and the court issued the aforesaid order.