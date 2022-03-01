Five covid patients found on Tuesday

Aurangabad, March 1:

In all, five covid suspects were found positive on Tuesday in the district. The patients found in the city are from Samarthnagar, Jyotinagar, Mayur Park (one each) and others (Two).

Final case tally on March 1:

Positive patients: 05 (City 5, rural 0)

Total patients: 1,69,630

Patients discharged on Tuesday: 18 (City 16, rural 2)

Total discharged: 1,65,702

Active patients: 198

Totals deaths: 3,732 (1 death on Tuesday)

A 72-year-old woman from Gulmohar colony died on Tuesday.