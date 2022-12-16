Five-day Krushi Mahotsav in Sillod

Aurangabad

A state-level five-day Kriushi Mahotsav will be organised in Sillod tehsil between January 1 and 5 to mark the occasion of the completion of 50 years of all the four agriculture universities in the state, said agriculture minister Abdul Sattar while speaking to LT.

Sattar said, a state-level mahotsav is being organised in Sillod for the first time. In this festival, Mahatma Phule Agri University, (Rahuri, Ahmednagar), Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh University (Akola), Dr Balasaheb Savant Kokann Agri University (Ratnagiri) and Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agri University’s (Parbhani) researches, lectures, seminars, technology, success stories of the farmers will be highlighted. The farmers will be informed about the experiments and researches for increasing productivity, changing climatic conditions,

Around 160 stalls of government and private companies related to agricultural produce, marketing, and technology will establish their stalls at the festival. Similarly, there will stalls to showcase the products of the farmers, Sattar mentioned.