Five decades on, the bond lives strong; Emotional reunion of Vambori English School 1973 batch students

Ahilyanagar: An extraordinary alumni reunion took place at the scenic Ankur Valley in Dhavalpuri, Parner taluka of the district recently. The occasion marked 51 years since the batch of 1973 from Vambori English School—now known as Mahesh Munot Vidyalaya—came together to relive cherished memories.

Meeting after more than five decades, the joy among friends was unparalleled. While age had changed appearances, the bond of friendship remained intact, filling the gathering with excitement and happiness.

The reunion kicked off with steaming cups of tea, followed by heartwarming exchanges. Alumni reminisced about their school days, sharing stories, nicknames, classroom antics, and life experiences, rekindling memories that had stood the test of time.

Back in their school years, students from villages like Vambori, Umbre, Katrad, Gunjale, Brahmani, and Dongargan embarked on their academic journeys here. Over the years, they dispersed across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Thane, pursuing careers, businesses, or jobs.

This memorable reunion was organised by Pramod Bihani, Vijay Chothe, Bhanudas More, and Gorakh Navale, bringing everyone together under one roof.

The gathering saw active participation from alumni such as Dr Uttam Tamhane, Ravi Nankar, Sarla Mutha (Pune), Ranganath Tupe, Adv Usha Thakur (Mumbai), Nandkishor Panchariya, Suresh Shepal (Nashik), Jayashree Munot (Sangamner), and others from Rahuri, Vambori, and Ahilyanagar. Dr Madhavrao Yevale, Dr Bhanudas More, Shivaji Takate, Balu Vyas, Praveen Bihani, Nandlal Zanwar, Vinod Mutha, and many more alumni members were present.

The participants expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organisers and discussed plans for the next reunion, concluding the event on a joyful and nostalgic note.