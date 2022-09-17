Five lakh jobs will be provided in next two years

Employment, Entrepreneurship Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha at the inauguration of two day mega job fair

10,000 youths visit the fair on Saturday

Aurangabad, Sep 17:

Five lakh youths will be given employment in the next two years, said tourism and entrepreneurship development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day ‘Mega Job Fair’ organised by the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Railway Station road, on Saturday. In all, 10,000 youths visited the mega job fair.

Speaking further Lodha said, it is planned to provide employment to 5000 youths in this job fair. Such gatherings will be organized in the future to provide employment opportunities to thousands of youths. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, former speaker of legislative assembly Haribhau Bagde, MLA Prashant Bamb, principal secretary of skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation department Manisha Verma, commissioner Dipendra Singh Kushwaha, director of business education training department Digambar Dalvi, joint director Yogesh Patil, deputy commissioner SD Saindane, deputy commissioner DD Pawar, principal Abhijeet Jhalte, MAGIC director Ashish Garde, Massia president Kiran Jagtap, members of the NSDC and other associations were present on the occasion.

945 youths for ITI

Stalls of various establishments and startups have been set up in the mega job fair. There were 3,020 seats of 'ITI' in the fair. For that, 2,275 candidates had participated. Out of them 945 youth have been selected for apprenticeship.

900 youths selected for other jobs

For other candidates, there was recruitment for 2,283 posts, for which 2,865 youths came in search of jobs. Out of them 900 youths have been selected. This time the administration of 57 companies participated in the fair. Counseling about employment was also done by the officials.